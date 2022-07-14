POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.40

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.40 and last traded at $42.05, with a volume of 147676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKX. TheStreet downgraded shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. POSCO’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in POSCO by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

