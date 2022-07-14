Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 161011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$21.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50.

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

