PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $172.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an underperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.44.

PPG stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.69. 14,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.33. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

