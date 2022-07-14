Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $289,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 350.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 132,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.61. 51,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,837. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average is $144.55. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.