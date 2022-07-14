Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Proton has a market capitalization of $36.85 million and $2.09 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,272.60 or 0.99998971 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,538,632,389 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.