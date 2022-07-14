Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $281,774.79 and $622.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00059858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

