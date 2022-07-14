PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.91

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 2947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $775.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.96.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,437 shares of company stock worth $2,476,230. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

