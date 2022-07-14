PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.91

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 2947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $775.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,437 shares of company stock worth $2,476,230. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
