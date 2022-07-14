PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a €16.00 ($16.00) price target on the stock.
Shares of TPLKF stock remained flat at $$25.72 on Wednesday. PVA TePla has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30.
About PVA TePla (Get Rating)
