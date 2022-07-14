PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a €16.00 ($16.00) price target on the stock.

Shares of TPLKF stock remained flat at $$25.72 on Wednesday. PVA TePla has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30.

About PVA TePla

PVA TePla AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells systems for the production and refinement of high-tech materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrial Systems division provides structural material technologies for semiconductor, aviation and aerospace, energy technology, and hard metal tools industries; and engages in the vacuum brazing, vacuum heat treatment, and diffusion bonding activities.

