Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after buying an additional 813,738 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,364,377 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

