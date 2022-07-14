QASH (QASH) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

QASH (QASH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. QASH has a total market cap of $15.16 million and $45,095.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

