QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 3.2%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.98 and last traded at $139.97. 297,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,861,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

