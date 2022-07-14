QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 3.2%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.98 and last traded at $139.97. 297,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,861,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.64.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53.
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
