Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $95.30

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Quant has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $94.11 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $95.30 or 0.00463767 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000377 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.01988980 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

