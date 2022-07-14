Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $709,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWR stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.59. 12,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

