Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $26.33

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.33, but opened at $25.38. Range Resources shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 67,165 shares changing hands.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

