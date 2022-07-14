Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gerresheimer (GXI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gerresheimer (ETR: GXI) in the last few weeks:

7/14/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €105.00 ($105.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

7/14/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €88.00 ($88.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/13/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €97.00 ($97.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/13/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €66.30 ($66.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €66.30 ($66.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/30/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €105.00 ($105.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/23/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €115.00 ($115.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/23/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €97.00 ($97.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/22/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €66.30 ($66.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/14/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €94.00 ($94.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/25/2022 – Gerresheimer was given a new €68.90 ($68.90) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GXI stock traded up €0.85 ($0.85) during trading on Thursday, reaching €59.85 ($59.85). The company had a trading volume of 228,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. Gerresheimer AG has a twelve month low of €53.45 ($53.45) and a twelve month high of €96.40 ($96.40). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

