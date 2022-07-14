Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Trading Down 2.3%

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

RCPUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Recipe Unlimited from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Recipe Unlimited from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Recipe Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

