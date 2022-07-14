Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RVSDF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 19,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,242. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Riverside Resources has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Riverside Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

