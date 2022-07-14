Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RVSDF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 19,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,242. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Riverside Resources has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
