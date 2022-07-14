Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIVN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 70.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down 0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 30.40. The company had a trading volume of 243,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,391. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

