RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $111.70. 338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.41. RLI has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $121.93.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.41. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in RLI by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 44.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About RLI (Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.