Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.07.

In related news, Director John Martin Mirko purchased 399,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,811,648 shares in the company, valued at C$1,406,096.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,551,000 shares of company stock valued at $256,024.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

