Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.10 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.

Get Romios Gold Resources alerts:

About Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.