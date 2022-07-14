Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 472500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.
Roscan Gold Company Profile (CVE:ROS)
