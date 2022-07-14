Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 27,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 103,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

