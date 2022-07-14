Royal Bank of Canada Cuts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $18.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APG. Bank of America raised APi Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.
Shares of APG opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. APi Group has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.84.
In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,000.
About APi Group (Get Rating)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APi Group (APG)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.