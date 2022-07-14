Royal Bank of Canada Cuts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $18.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APG. Bank of America raised APi Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of APG opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. APi Group has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

