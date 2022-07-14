Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Underperform

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 540 ($6.42) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 710 ($8.44) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.00.

Get British Land alerts:

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. British Land has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.