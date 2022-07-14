Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given New €150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
SAFRY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safran from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from €120.00 ($120.00) to €134.00 ($134.00) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 213,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Safran has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $35.41.
About Safran (Get Rating)
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.
