Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $679,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up 0.5% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9,209.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

FNDB traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,705. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $59.64.

