Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Purchases 99,390 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,390 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 10.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.28. 6,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,907. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.