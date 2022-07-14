Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 5.2% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.13. 165,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

