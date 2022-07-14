Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
SSNLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
