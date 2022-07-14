SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Down 6.7%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.23. 4,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,283,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $563.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.47.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 60.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

