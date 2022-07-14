SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €134.00 to €122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SAP traded as low as $83.50 and last traded at $85.42, with a volume of 1142073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.95.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SAP from €135.00 ($135.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered SAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 111.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.46.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

