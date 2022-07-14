Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Trading Down 0.7%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 6,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25.
Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.
Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.
