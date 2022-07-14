Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 702,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,558,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

