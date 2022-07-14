Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.2% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $111,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

