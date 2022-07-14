Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Lowered by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,409 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,757 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

