Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,757 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 210,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

