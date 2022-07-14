Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $27,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,387. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22.

