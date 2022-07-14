Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,093 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after buying an additional 485,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,794 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,935,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.16. 122,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,980. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

