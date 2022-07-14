Scotiabank Lowers Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$1.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOOD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.57.

FOOD stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.37. 76,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.49. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

