Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 252,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 5.7% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.27. 351,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,583. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

