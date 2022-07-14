Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned about 0.13% of Polar Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polar Power in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

POLA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,422. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. Polar Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

Polar Power ( NASDAQ:POLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

