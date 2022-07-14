Seedify.fund 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.75 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00007220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $35.70 million and $2.75 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00099642 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016968 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.