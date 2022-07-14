Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Up 4.1%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 38,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,427,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $521.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Senseonics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,630,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,537,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Senseonics by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,380 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

