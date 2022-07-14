ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $3,280,266.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frederic B. Luddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44.

ServiceNow stock opened at $422.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 384.34, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.46.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

