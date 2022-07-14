ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,006 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares makes up approximately 7.5% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Welch Group LLC owned about 2.53% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $130,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,992,000 after purchasing an additional 460,493 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $6,658,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.63. 5,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,178. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.86 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

