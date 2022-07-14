SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target Lowered to €10.20 at Barclays

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €10.50 ($10.50) to €10.20 ($10.20) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGBAF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.00) to €10.00 ($10.00) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SES from €8.40 ($8.40) to €10.00 ($10.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of SES from €9.80 ($9.80) to €11.20 ($11.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of SES from €9.30 ($9.30) to €10.00 ($10.00) in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SES has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.76.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $502.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.