Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $292.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $313.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.80.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,508. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.55.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

