Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Increases By 221.7%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 221.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AppYea stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 144,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,240. AppYea has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Get AppYea alerts:

About AppYea (Get Rating)

AppYea, Inc operates as a digital health company that designs, patents, and produces sensor monitoring and software solutions for snoring and sleep apnea. It develops SleepX App, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect snoring events in real time; DreamIT, a night wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX APP for treating snoring; SleepX PRO, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect incidents of sleep apnea in real time; and DreamIT PRO, a wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX PRO app for the treatment of sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.