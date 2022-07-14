Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Declines By 95.3%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $178.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.45 and a 200-day moving average of $243.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASHTY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($70.65) to GBX 5,650 ($67.20) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. OTR Global cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($55.01) to GBX 4,825 ($57.39) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($71.36) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,342.20.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

